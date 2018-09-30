Supporters head to a rally for Denny Tamaki, who is running for governor of Okinawa. (Kosuke Okahara/For The Washington Post)

Denny Tamaki was declared the winner by local media in an election Sunday to become the next governor of Okinawa prefecture in Japan, after a campaign focused on sharply reducing the U.S. military presence on the island.

Okinawa is home to around half the 54,000 U.S. troops stationed in Japan, and houses the largest U.S. Air Force base in the Asia-Pacific region. The U.S. military says its presence on the island is vital not only for the defense of Japan but also for keeping the peace in the entire region, from Taiwan and China to the Korean Peninsula and down to the Philippines.

But Okinawans feel that their small island bears an unfair burden of the U.S. military presence in Japan. They complain about the noise of low-flying aircraft and the dangers of accidents, as well as crimes committed over the years by members of the U.S. military. Some also feel that the presence of the bases could make their island a target in any regional military confrontation.

Tamaki, like previous governor Takeshi Onaga, who died in office last month, wants a fundamental reduction of the U.S. presence here, a stance that will add stress to the United States’ alliance with Japan.

He is the son of an Okinawan waitress and an American Marine, whom he has never met. Although he speaks little English, he told voters he had faith that the democratic ideals of his father’s country will ensure that the will of Okinawans will be respected.

[In Japan’s Okinawa island, U.S. military bases take center stage in election]

The key issue is Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, which sits in the middle of residential areas in the city of Ginowan. There is a two-decades-old plan to relocate the base to a more remote site at Henoko in the north of the island and move nearly half of the 19,000 Marines on the island to bases in Guam, Hawaii and Australia. The move has been delayed largely because of local opposition.

Tamaki, like many people here, opposes the expansion of the Henoko facility, known as Camp Schwab, and instead demands a more radical redistribution of U.S. forces away from Okinawa to other parts of Japan or abroad.

The central government in Tokyo insists that it has the constitutional right to decide on national security issues, and it wants to push ahead with the relocation plan. It won several legal battles against Onaga when he tried to block the move to Henoko.

But Tamaki’s victory spells another round of tough negotiations and potentially more legal battles over the relocation plan.

“I’d like to promise that I will build on Governor Onaga’s foundation and work with the people of Okinawa,” he told a local television station shortly after Japanese media declared him the victor. “What people cannot accept is the relocation to Henoko, and I will firmly carry out the will of the people.”

U.S. military bases take up nearly one-fifth of the land on Okinawa. Supporters of the bases say they are vital to defending Japan and contribute to the local economy. The island also receives significant compensation from the central government for hosting the U.S. military.

Tamaki’s conservative opponent, Atsushi Sakima, was strongly backed by Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and argued that the Futenma relocation should go ahead to ease the burden on Ginowan and free up a large swath of land for development.

The U.S. military has worked hard to improve its image on the island, with Marines giving up their free time to teach Okinawans English or help clean up local beaches.

It also throws open the doors to its bases for regular festivals that attract tens of thousands of people.

It has moved artillery training off the island and says it has taken as much aircraft training as it possibly can off the island to allay local concerns without undermining combat readiness. There are, for example, greater restrictions on parachute training operations, low-level flight and nighttime aircraft training operations than is typical in the United States, officials say.

But several incidents have damaged the military’s image, including the 1995 rape of a 12-year-old schoolgirl by three Marines and a 2004 helicopter crash onto the grounds of a local university.

Local resentment against the bases also has deeper, cultural roots, stemming from a feeling that this island, which was once the independent kingdom of Ryukyu and traded with both Japan and China, is looked down upon by the rest of Japan.

Read more

U.S., Japan open direct trade talks, in move that could reshape global auto industry

‘I remember Pearl Harbor’: Inside Trump’s hot-and-cold relationship with Japan’s prime minister

Japan’s Abe finds himself on sidelines amid outreach with North Korea

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news