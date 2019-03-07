President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk during their summit at the Metropole hotel in Hanoi on Feb. 28, 2019. Vietnam. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

North Korea is not about to surrender its nuclear weapons, because the regime considers them essential to its survival. You cannot starve North Korean leader Kim Jong Un into submission, and sanctions will only make him more hostile and unpredictable.

Those views, shared by many North Korea experts, are reflected in a new report released Thursday that recommends upending decades of unrealistic and inconsistent American policymaking in favor of a new strategy that be broadly summarized as contain, engage and transform:

Reduce the security threat by capping North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and preventing proliferation, engage diplomatically with allies and Pyongyang on everything from humanitarian aid to prison camps, and work to encourage the transformation of North Korea from within.

Long before the latest summit between President Trump and Kim failed, a group of 14 North Korea experts from all over the world spent a year debating what to do if the reclusive regime refuses to give up its nuclear weapons.

The report, published by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), begins by recognizing that a fixation on forcing North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal has completely failed.

Indeed, in many ways it has been counterproductive, giving the regime incentives to expand and conceal its nuclear weapons and increasing the isolation of its people. Nor have intermittent attempts at enticements worked. Instead, the authors conclude, a new broader strategy has to emerge.



“The unrealistic goal of rapidly dismantling the North Kore­an nuclear arsenal has consumed the military, economic, and diplomatic policies of the United States and its allies,” the report says. “Howev­er, an exclusive pursuit of disarmament will come at the cost of efforts to manage other critical interests, including the risks of conventional war, ballistic missile proliferation, contagion of infectious disease, and the continued suffering and repres­sion of the North Korean people.”

The report’s conclusions will be seen by some not just as an admission of defeat, but also as a dangerous acquiescence to North Korea’s de facto status as a nuclear power.

In response, Adam Mount, director of the Defense Posture Project at the FAS and one of the report’s authors, said complete disarmament should remain a central objective, but a much longer-term one.

“The North Korea challenge is far broader than the nuclear threat,” he said. “Washington and Seoul should together be opening conversations on a much wider range of issues. With a broader agenda, we may not have come out of Hanoi with the whole North Korean arsenal, but might have had something else of considerable value.”

In a conventional way of thinking, Trump was right to walk away from a bad deal in Hanoi, many pundits say.

On the face of it, North Korea’s offer — the closure of the Yongbyon Nuclear Facility, home to North Korea’s only nuclear reactor and the source of most of its nuclear fissile material, in return for the lifting of all meaningful economic sanctions — looked like a terrible bargain to many experts. It would sharply reduce U.S. leverage while leaving North Korea’s entire nuclear and missile arsenal intact.

But Pyongyang’s proposals were not a million miles away from one of the central ideas in the FAS report: that the two sides negotiate a “threshold agreement” that establishes a minimum level of stability and prevents the unlimited expansion of North Korea’s nuclear and missile arsenals or their proliferation to other coun­tries.

A deal of that nature could have made East Asia more stable and secure, according to this view.

“Hanoi demonstrated that if the Trump administration can set aside its exclusive insistence on immediate disarmament, it may be in reach of an agreement that can provide real security benefits,” Mount said. “Even if North Korea retains a simple arsenal for deterrence purposes, we should seek to prevent them from developing more diverse and sophisticated capabilities for the purposes of coercing or blackmailing U.S. allies.”

Economically, the report argues, an approach relying on isolation and coercion is unlikely to disarm North Korea or discourage destabilizing behavior.

Instead, it says, an international process should be established to evaluate and approve investment projects in North Korea on the basis of their potential to foster positive change from within, supporting a process that is already happening with the spread of private markets.

Human rights abuses should be condemned consistently and multilaterally, and culpable officials identified, with a message delivered that advancements in human rights are essential for the regime to gain international legitimacy, and that the issue is not simply a “political tool of the United States,” the report says.

The new strategy should try to improve the standard of living of the North Kore­an people and foster interactions that enable them to take a greater role in shap­ing their own society, the authors conclude. Humanitarian aid should not be held hostage to politics, and insulated from sanctions.

“International sanctions have exacerbated North Korea’s on­going humanitarian crisis,” the report says, noting widespread malnutrition and dangerously high levels of fatal, drug-resistant tuberculosis.

On Thursday, the United Nations said natural disasters, including a heat wave, typhoons and floods, undermined harvests last year and left millions of people facing food shortages, with U.N. appeals for aid underfunded.

Diplomatically, the report recommends the establishment of liaison offices in Pyongyang and Washington, which it said could help to encourage educational and cultural interactions — provided they actually educate and empower the people of North Korea.

