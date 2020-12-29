Pakistani opposition parties have been holding rallies across the country to pressure Khan to resign over his alleged failure to improve the country’s economy.
In a brief statement, Nawazish Ali, a spokesperson for the National Accountability Bureau, confirmed Asif’s arrest, saying he was taken into custody for having “assets beyond known sources of income.”
Asif has been critical of Khan and is a senior leader of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League party of Sharif, who now resides in London. The former premier was recently declared a fugitive for not returning home to face corruption charges.
Sharif fell from grace after the country’s judiciary ousted him from office over corruption allegations in 2017.
