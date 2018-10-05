LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistan’s anti-graft body says it has arrested the country’s opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif over his alleged links to a housing scam.

The National Accountability Bureau in a statement said it arrested Sharif on Friday after questioning him for several hours.

Sharif is accused of misusing his authority during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab from 2013 to 2018 by influencing authorities to award contracts for a government-run housing program for low-income citizens to a company with which he had political connections.

The arrest drew condemnation from Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party, which said the government was victimizing Sharif for political reasons. Sharif is the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified in 2017 over corruption charges.

He is the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

