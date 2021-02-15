No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault but previous such attacks have been claimed by separatist groups in Baluchistan, where Islamic militants also have a presence. Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.
