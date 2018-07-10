ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s army spokesman says the military will deploy more than 371,000 security forces to polling stations to ensure free, fair and transparent national elections on July 25.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor told reporters Tuesday the military will not be directly involved in the voting process.

He said the army decided to deploy 371,388 troops at the request of the country’s elections oversight body to ensure order during the election.

Ghafoor asked people to vote for the candidates or parties of their choice without any fear.

His comments come days after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accused a spy agency of pressuring one of his candidates to change his political loyalty. Ghafoor says there is no truth to the allegation.

