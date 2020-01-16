ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani man has been arrested in the 2005 killing of a British woman police officer who was gunned down as she responded to a robbery in the city of Bradford in 2005, police in the U.K. said.

The 71-year-old suspect, Piran Ditta Khan, who was taken in custody earlier this week, appeared before a court in Islamabad on Wednesday over an extradition request from Britain. His arrests was the result of close cooperation between Pakistani authorities and British detectives, police said. Khan was remanded in custody and is due back in court later in January,