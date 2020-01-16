British police officer Sharon Beshenivsky, a 38-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed outside a travel agency in Bradford while responding to an armed robbery call.
Six men were later arrested in Britain but Khan, who was suspected of being the armed gang’s organizer, had fled abroad. In 2016, police in Britain issued a fresh appeal for Khan who remained at large despite a reward of 20,000 British pounds (about $26,000) for information leading to his arrest.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed Khan’s arrest in Pakistan. U.K. detective Mark Swift on Wednesday thanked “the National Crime Agency officers in Pakistan and partners who have made this arrest possible.”
