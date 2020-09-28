The Pakistan Muslim League party criticized his arrest as being politically motivated. It comes a week after Shahbaz Sharif’s brother, Nawaz Sharif, who served thrice as Pakistan’s prime minister, broke a nearly yearlong silence from exile in London, vowing to oust Khan from office through the protests. Nawaz Sharif accused Khan of only reaching power with the military’s help.
Khan’s government has dismissed Sharif’s allegation, saying the opposition is only united because they fear ongoing corruption cases targeting them.
Pakistan’s military has ruled the country of 220 million people — directly or indirectly — for most of its history. Pakistanis went to the polls in 2008 after a military dictator Pervez Musharraf stepped down and voted for the party of former President Asif Ali Zardari, who also was indicted Monday by another court in separate corruption case.
Zardari is currently on bail and is regularly attending court hearings against him.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.