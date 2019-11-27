Khan had hoped to keep Bajwa on for another three years, but his law minister — who resigned on Tuesday — appears to have fumbled the application by not submitting it to the president.

The supreme court temporarily suspended Bajwa’s term extension on Tuesday, just two days before his scheduled retirement.

He will be forced to step down if the court overturns the government’s extension order.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD