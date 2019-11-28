Khan’s legal team appears to have made procedural mistakes on its extension application in August. Under present laws, Khan did not have the authority keep Bajwa for another term.
Bajwa would have been forced to retire Thursday if the court had overturned the extension.
Pakistan’s army has been a major force in politics since independence from Britain in 1947, governing the country directly for several extended periods.
