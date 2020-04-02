The three other men convicted with Saeed were ordered released by the court.
The kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002 shocked the world at the time. He had been in Pakistan researching the connection between a radical Islamic preacher and Robert Reid, who attempted to blow up an airliner with explosives in his shoe.
The filmed beheading of Pearl, which later investigations say was performed by 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, has been seen as the beginning of a trend targeting journalists.
In 2014, the radical Islamic State group filmed the beheadings of a number of its hostages, including journalist James Foley.