ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — A regional Pakistani court on Thursday commuted the life sentence of the man convicted killing U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002 and acquitted his three co-conspirators.

The High Court of Sindh province’s ruling can still be appealed to Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

“As per the court’s judgment, Omar Saeed Sheikh has been found guilty of kidnapping and not of murder. The accused was in jail for 20 years,” the defendants’ lawyer Khawaja Naveed told The Washington Post. Life sentences in Pakistan are typically for 25 years.

The three other men convicted with Saeed were ordered released by the court.

The kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002 shocked the world at the time. He had been in Pakistan researching the connection between a radical Islamic preacher and Robert Reid, who attempted to blow up an airliner with explosives in his shoe.

The filmed beheading of Pearl, which later investigations say was performed by 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, has been seen as the beginning of a trend targeting journalists.

In 2014, the radical Islamic State group filmed the beheadings of a number of its hostages, including journalist James Foley.