Saiful Malook, center, lawyer of Pakistani Christian woman Aasia Bibi who is facing blasphemy charges, arrives at the Supreme Court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (B.K. Bangash/AP)

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld its decision to acquit a Christian woman on the charges of blasphemy that kept her on death row for eight years, clearing the way for her to leave the country.

Asia Bibi, 47, remains in a secure, undisclosed location, according to authorities, but she may now leave the country if she wishes. Her daughters are in Canada, where they were granted political asylum.

The court originally acquitted her on Oct. 31, prompting three days of paralyzing street demonstrations and death threats against the judges responsible for the decision. Bibi’s lawyer fled the country at the time but later returned for the final hearing after a petition was filed to review the acquittal.

A delegation of lawyers representing the radical groups filed the petition to review the decision.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosar told the court Tuesday that the petition had been dismissed on its merits.

Bibi’s case strikes to the heart of one of the most controversial issues in the country, its strict blasphemy laws that have often been wielded against minorities in this Sunni Muslim majority nation of over 200 million.

Often just the accusation of blasphemy is enough to motivate lynch mobs, though no one has yet been formally executed under the law.

Bibi, a farmworker and mother of five was accused by co-workers of insulting the prophet Muhammad in a dispute over sharing water in a sweltering hot field. Bib denied the charge.

At one point a provincial governor defended Bibi and questioned her treatment under the laws and he was assassinated by his own bodyguard Mumtaz Qadri. After Qadri himself was executed for the murder, he was lionized as a martyr by the anti-blasphemy movement and is shrine has become a pilgrimage site.

The court ultimately ruled that the accusations were fabricated and flimsy and acquitted her.

Members of the anti-blasphemy movement have said they would further protest any decision to uphold the acquittal.

Paul Schemm in Addis Ababa, Ethi­o­pia contributed to this report.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news