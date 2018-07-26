Former cricket star Imran Khan declared victory Thursday for his party in Pakistani elections marred by violence, dealing another sharp blow to one of the country’s most powerful political dynasties.

Khan, 66, told a news conference that he wanted Pakistan to become the country envisioned by its founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in 1948 with a state that “cares for the weak” and seeks to treat all people equally.

But with leaders of the long-ruling Pakistan Muslim League and other parties alleging fraud and rigging at the polls, and final results still not announced, Khan’s strong lead in the results seemed likely to trigger period of political turmoil rather than a smooth transition of power.

Khan’s Pakistan Justice Movement had been leading in early vote counting from Wednesday’s voting, setting off celebrations by his supporters as a pivotal moment in politics took shape.

The election marked the second democratic transition of power since 17 years of military rule ended in 2008. It also was a test for the resilience of the governing Pakistan Muslim League-N party.

Shahbaz Sharif, the Muslim League’s senior candidate, claimed “massive irregularities” at the polls. But Asad Umar, a spokesman for Khan, told reporters that “we are likely to have a clear majority . . . Pakistanis will be proud of this government” led by Khan.

Final results from the election were not yet released, but all media projections gave the victory to Khan’s party.

Millions of voters turned out Wednesday despite intense heat and a campaign marked by rancor, terrorist attacks, accusations of military interference and the dramatic return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to serve a prison term for financial crimes.

On Wednesday, a suicide bombing near a polling station in Quetta killed at least 31 people.

