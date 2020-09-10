The attack quickly drew widespread condemnation on social media with some activists demanding those involved be hanged in public. Musarrat Cheema, a spokesperson in the eastern Punjab province, said raids were being conducted to trace and arrest the culprits.
Gang rape is rare in Pakistan, although sexual harassment and violence against women is not uncommon. Nearly 1,000 women are killed in Pakistan each year in so-called “honor killings” for allegedly violating conservative norms on love and marriage.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.