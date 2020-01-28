Gas cylinder explosions and other similar accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly due to insufficient enforcement of safety standards and poor infrastructure. Police and emergency workers said it was not immediately clear what caused the gas cylinder to explode.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that they heard a huge blast and said the factory went up in flames within minutes. TV footage showed firefighters dousing the blaze as relatives of the laborers trapped inside wailed and cried for help. Later, authorities said the rescue operation was complete and there was no one left alive in the building.

Last November, a fire caused by a cooking gas stove swept through a train in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab Province, killing 74 people. Survivors said afterward that it took nearly 20 minutes for the train to stop amid contradictory reports about the condition of the train’s brakes.

A gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in the central city of Multan killed at least three people in July 2018.