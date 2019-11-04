She was moved last week from jail to the same hospital where her father is being treated. Her condition wasn’t specified.

Monday’s development comes after the court last Tuesday suspended a conviction against the 69-year-old Sharif for eight weeks on medical grounds.

He was rushed to hospital and his doctors say his health remains unstable. Sharif served three times as prime minister but was removed by the Supreme Court in 2017 for corruption.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD