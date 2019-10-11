Friday’s decision saw Sharif being brought under tight security before the anti-graft tribunal in the eastern city of Lahore to hear the money laundering charges. He told reporters there that he’s being victimized.
Sharif, who served as Pakistan’s premier three times, was ousted from office by the Supreme Court in 2017 because of corruption charges against him.
Subsequent elections brought Imran Khan to power.
