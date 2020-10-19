In Monday’s statement, it said in view of the presence of “indecent and immoral content” on TikTok the agency had been emphasizing on the video-sharing platform to prevent the spread of such content.
Pakistan has close relations with China and the video-sharing app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, is the third-most downloaded app over the past year. That’s behind WhatsApp and Facebook and it has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.
