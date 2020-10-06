The assailant, Professor Farooq Maad, remains at large. He and his accomplice, opened fire on the car of Professor Naeem Khattak as he was driving to work. Monday marked World Teachers’ Day.
The arrested man, identified only as Mubashar, was still being questioned, according to local police official Ayaz Khan.
Khattak, the slain professor, was a follower of the Ahmadi faith, which was established in the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, whose followers believe was a prophet. Ahmadis make a tiny minority of the 220 million Muslim-majority Pakistan.
Pakistan’s Parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974, and they have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists, drawing condemnation from domestic and international human right groups.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.