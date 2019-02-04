QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistan has ordered an investigation into the death of a prominent Pashtun rights activist following a weekend sit-in that dissolved into clashes with police.

Friends and family of Arman Loni accuse the police of intentionally targeting and killing him. Loni was a leader in the Pashtun Protection Movement, which campaigns against perceived high-handedness by the security forces against the Pashtun minority.

He died on Saturday after clashes erupted at the sit-in in the town of Loralai in Baluchistan province. Police and doctors say he died of a heart attack.

The government didn’t elaborate on why an investigation was ordered.

In Quetta, the Baluchistan provincial capital, a partial strike started Monday with most shops closing to denounce Loni’s death.

Pashtuns make up about 15 percent of Pakistan’s population of 220 million.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.