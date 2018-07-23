ISLAMABAD — The political party of Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has asked authorities to urgently move him to a hospital, saying his health has deteriorated.

Monday’s comment by Pervaiz Rashid, spokesman for the Pakistan Muslim League, came as doctors were due to examine Sharif, who has a history of heart disease.

Sharif underwent an open-heart surgery at a hospital in London in 2016.

He has been held at a jail in the city of Rawalpindi since July 13, when he returned from London to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges.

Rashid says the party isn’t “seeking any concession” for Sharif but that he has a right to be treated by his doctor.

Tensions and violence have escalated in Pakistan ahead of parliamentary elections on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.