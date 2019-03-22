KARACHI, Pakistan — Police in Pakistan say gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a convoy carrying a prominent religious scholar and his associates in the southern port city of Karachi, killing the cleric’s two guards and seriously wounding his driver.

Karachi police chief Ameer Shaikh says Maulana Taqi Usmani and his associates came under attack on Friday in an eastern neighborhood of the city.

He says Usmani and his two grandsons who were in the convoy were unhurt, but his private guard and an official police escort were killed.

The police chief says there were four attackers and that they fired over a dozen shots before fleeing the scene on two motorbikes.

Usmani runs a religious seminary and is known for preaching tolerance. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

