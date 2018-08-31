Pakistani protesters demonstrate to condemn the planned anti-Islam cartoon contest, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Thousands of hard-line Islamists angered over a far-right Dutch lawmaker’s plans to hold a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest marched toward Pakistan’s capital. (Fareed Khan/Associated Press)

ISLAMABAD — Thousands of Pakistan’s hard-line Islamists have called off their rally after reaching near Islamabad following the cancellation of a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest by a Dutch anti-Muslim lawmaker.

The far-right opposition politician Geert Wilders said Thursday he canceled the cartoon contest following death threats and concerns other people could be put at risk.

The decision prompted Khadim Hussain Rizvi, a firebrand Pakistani cleric, to end his march on Friday. It began Wednesday from the eastern city of Lahore.

Rizvi had planned to stage a sit-in to force the Pakistani government to sever diplomatic ties with the Netherlands over the contest.

Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and deeply offensive to Muslims.

