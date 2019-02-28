A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the wreckage of an Indian plane shot down by the Pakistan military on Wednesday, in Hurran, near the Line of Control in Pakistani Kashmir, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will release the captured Indian fighter pilot as a “peace gesture” toward India. Khan made this announcement on Thursday while addressing lawmakers in both chambers of Parliament, convened to discuss the latest situation amid rising tensions with the nuclear-armed neighbor over the disputed territory of Kashmir. (Abdul Razzaq/Associated Press)

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan is preparing to hand over a captured Indian pilot as shelling continued for a third night across the disputed Kashmir border even as the two nuclear-armed neighbors seek to defuse the most serious confrontation in two decades.

Tens of thousands of Indian and Pakistani soldiers face off against each other along the disputed Himalayan border known as the Line of Control in one of the world most volatile regions.

Tensions have been running high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday. Pakistan retaliated, shooting down two Indian aircraft and capturing a pilot.

World leaders have scrambled to head off an all-out war on the Asian subcontinent.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister is expected in Islamabad later Friday.

