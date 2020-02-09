The two climbers were part of a winter expedition to the 26,000-foot (8,000-meter) Broad Peak, the world’s 12th highest mountain. It’s located in the Karakoram range on the border of Pakistan, India and China. The Karakoram range is among a complex of ranges including the Himalayas.

Broad Peak is located around 6 miles (10 kilometers) from K2 mountain, the second highest peak in the world.

In March, an Italian and a British climber died on Pakistan’s Nanga Parbat, known as “Killer Mountain” because of its dangerous conditions.