Gulalai Ismail recently went into hiding, then surfaced last month in the U.S. seeking asylum.
Human rights activists in Pakistan are often arrested on suspicion of links with so-called anti-state elements.
Gulalai Ismail’s parents are facing charges of financing terrorism, which they deny. The family supports a rights movement critical of the army’s war on terror.
