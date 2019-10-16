Pakistani officials say their troops returned fire, but it was unclear whether there were any casualties on the Indian side.

There was no immediate comment from India.

Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both countries. They have fought two wars over the province.

Tensions have remained high since India downgraded the autonomy of its side of Kashmir in August, and imposed tighter controls on the area.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD