In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it lodged a protest with an Indian diplomat over the latest civilian casualties and “unprovoked cease-fire violations” by India. There was no immediate comment from India.

Pakistan and India often exchange fire in Kashmir, but tensions increased on Aug. 5, when India downgraded the autonomy of its side of Kashmir.

The two sides often accuse each other of initiating fire.

