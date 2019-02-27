Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Aqeel Ahmed/AP)

Pakistan said it shot down two Indian aircraft inside its airspace and launched strikes on Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday.

The operation came one day after India sent jets into Pakistani territory for the first time since 1971 and marked a further escalation in tension between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry released a statement saying that its aircraft carried out strikes across the Line of Control, the unofficial border that divides the Himalayan region of Kashmir. The purpose was “to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self-defense,” it said.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, the spokesman for Pakistan’s armed forces, wrote on Twitter that after it carried out the strikes, Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistani territory but were shot down. One fell in Indian-controlled territory and the other in Pakistan-controlled territory, Ghafoor wrote.

An Indian pilot was arrested by Pakistani troops, he added.

Spokesmen for India’s Defence Ministry and Air Force said they had no information on the strikes.

At least three Pakistani jets entered the Indian side of Kashmir and were intercepted by Indian aircraft, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed Indian official.

Commercial flights to and from cities in the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir and the neighboring state of Punjab were suspended. Vistara, an Indian airline, wrote that “due to airspace restrictions,” flights in the cities of Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar and Chandigarh were on hold.

