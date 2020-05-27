The military said Pakistani troops retrieved the wreckage from the drone.
There was no immediate comment from India. Pakistan and India each administer parts of Kashmir, but both claim the region in its entirety.
Tensions have soared between Pakistan and India since last August, when New Delhi revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir’s decades-old semi-autonomous status, touching off anger in Indian-controlled Kashmir and in Pakistan.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir since independence from British rule in 1947.
