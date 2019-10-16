Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday that both the Saudi and Iranian leadership indicated a willingness to talk after meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who traveled to Iran on Sunday and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Qureshi revealed no additional details.

Khan’s mediation efforts come after Washington blamed the Sept. 14 attack on Saudi oil fields on Iran, a charge which Tehran denies. The attack halved the kingdom’s oil production.

Since then, Khan has attempted to play the role of facilitator to arrange talks between Riyadh and Tehran.

