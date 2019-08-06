An Indian paramilitary soldier patrols during a security lockdown in Jammu, the largest city in Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug.6, 2019. (Channi Anand/AP)

Pakistan reacted with shock and worry Tuesday to India’s sudden decree revoking a 65-year-old law that granted limited political autonomy to the disputed Himalayan border region of Kashmir. The region has seen 30 years of unrest, including guerrilla attacks, Muslim protests and charges of repression by Indian security forces.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that the government would “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps” taken by India, but it did not elaborate. The statement added that Pakistan remains committed to the “Kashmir cause” and its “inalienable right to self-determination.”

Pakistan’s senior military commanders, who met Tuesday at army headquarters in Rawalpindi to discuss the situation, issued a statement saying they “fully supported” the government’s rejection of India’s actions.

“Pakistan never recognized the sham Indian efforts to legalize its occupation of Kashmir” through the Indian constitution, the commanders said. “The Pakistan army stands firmly by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill our obligations in that regard.”

The drastic measure, taken Monday by the Hindu nationalist-led government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, abruptly ends more than six decades of limited but settled rights for residents of the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley under the Indian constitution.

It has raised fears of escalating violence in the Himalayan region, which has long been a flash point between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.



Pakistani Kashmiris demonstrate to express solidarity with Indian Kashmiri people in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistani Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (M.D. Mughal/AP)

Pakistani media reported that officials plan to raise the issue with the United Nations and that they summoned the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad to protest Modi’s action. It was enacted as an executive degree, which instantly repealed the article of the Indian constitution granting semiautonomy to Kashmir.

While Indian authorities imposed a news and communication blackout Monday in the Indian-controlled region, Pakistani news media aired nonstop coverage. TV channels reported that numerous Kashmiri leaders were arrested and broadcast images of Indian soldiers chasing and beating protesters in Srinagar, the summer capital of India’s Jammu and Kashmir state and a hub of Muslim unrest.

There was immediate, widespread condemnation of India’s action by Pakistani political leaders and media commentators. Pakistan has long publicly championed the efforts of Indian Kashmiris to gain independence from Indian rule, and India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of abetting guerrilla attacks and bombings there.

Last week, India sent thousands of extra troops into the region and urged all tourists to leave, raising fears in Pakistan that military action was being planned. On Sunday, Pakistani officials accused India of dropping cluster bombs in civilian areas along the Line of Control that separates the Indian- and Pakistani-controlled portions of Kashmir.

Pakistani media also reported that a senior Kashmiri Muslim leader in Srinagar, Syed Ali Geelani, had tweeted what he called an “SOS” message to “all Muslims living on this planet,” asking them to speak out and warning that India was “about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of mankind.”



An aerial view shows deserted roads during restrictions in Jammu, Aug. 6, 2019. (Mukesh Gupta/Reuters)

On Tuesday, the editors of Dawn, Pakistan’s largest English-language newspaper, also predicted “violent consequences.” They said India’s move has reduced Kashmir “to the status of a colony” and warned that Hindu settlers, galvanized by Modi’s reelection in May, could begin an “invasion” of the Kashmir Valley to dilute Muslim demographic strength.

Until now, the region has enjoyed semiautonomous powers, with its own constitution, local government and laws that controlled all matters except those related to finance, defense and foreign relations. Outsiders were not allowed to buy property there. Modi’s decree will end those rights and incorporate Kashmir fully into greater Indian territory.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who met with top military officials and security advisers Monday, said his government would use every legal and diplomatic means to oppose Modi’s move. Pakistan said the action violates U.N. resolutions on the status of Kashmir after the tumultuous partition of India created Pakistan in 1947.

Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, called Modi the “butcher of Kashmir” and a “terrorist.” He said that “the entire Kashmiri leadership has been arrested” and that Pakistanis must raise their voices against India’s action “at every available international forum.”

In Washington, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said, “We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights.” She added, “We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control.”

In a recent first meeting with Khan in Washington, President Trump offered to help mediate the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India. In turn, he asked Khan to support the ongoing peace talks in Afghanistan, and the Pakistani premier said he would invite Taliban leaders to meet with him.

Some analysts here said India’s move against Kashmir was a deliberate effort to counter such an effort and could even set back U.S. talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgents. Pakistan has always sought foreign mediation on Kashmir, and India has always rejected it.

Others Pakistani observers said they had expected Modi to revoke Kashmir’s special status sooner, especially after a terrorist bombing in Kashmir killed 40 Indian security forces in February, provoking the most serious military standoff between the countries in years. Several analysts said the plan was also in Modi’s reelection manifesto.

“This is what they always wanted to do,” said commentator Mosharraf Zaidi. He called on Pakistan to show restraint. “The best way forward for us is to highlight Indian atrocities in the occupied territory,” he said. “Our government should exercise immense restraint and let India dig its own grave through its thuggery.”

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news