ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s law minister says authorities have “temporarily barred a judge from working” after an opposition leader accused him of convicting her father, ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, because of outside pressure.

Farogh Naseem made the announcement Friday, days after Maryam Nawaz claimed the judge — in a secretly videotaped conversation — admitted he convicted Sharif of corruption after being coerced. She said the judge, Arshad Malik, also admitted there was no evidence against Sharif.

The judge denies the charge.

At a recent press conference, Nawaz played a video allegedly showing a loyalist of the former PM conspiring with the judge to convict both Sharif and his daughter.

Sharif is currently serving a prison term for corruption. Nawaz was also convicted but was later released on bail after her sentence was suspended.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.