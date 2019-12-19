Military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said the remarks of Judge Waqar Ahmad Seth during sentencing of Musharraf were against human values.
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s law minister told reporters in Islamabad that they were seeking Seth’s removal through the Supreme Judicial Council, a forum which holds the accountability of judges.
Mehrene Malik Adam, a spokesperson for Musharraf’s opposition All Pakistan Muslim League, said party supporters rallied across the country against the “unconstitutional inhuman verdict by a special court” against its leader.
