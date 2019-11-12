Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday that the government would “conditionally allow” Sharif to travel if he promises in writing to return.

The two sides are still negotiating the size of the fine Sharif would pay if he doesn’t return before his bail expires.

There was no immediate comment from Sharif’s family.

Sharif was removed from office in 2017 over corruption allegations.

