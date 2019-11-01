Many of the victims were members of an Islamic preaching group.

Thursday’s fire was caused by a cooking gas stove that passengers were using onboard to prepare their food, something that poor Pakistanis often do although it’s against safety regulations.

The train was traveling from the port city of Karachi to the city of Rawalpindi, with 857 passengers onboard, when it caught fire.

