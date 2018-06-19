FILE - In this April 20, 2013 file photo, Pakistan’s former President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf arrives at an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, rejected Musharraf’s candidacy for a National Assembly seat from the northwestern constituency of Chitral, barring him from running for office in elections to be held next month. (Anjum Naveed, File/Associated Press)

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s elections oversight body has rejected the nomination of former military ruler Gen. Pervez Musharraf, barring him from running for office in elections to be held next month.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Musharraf’s candidacy for a National Assembly seat from the northwestern constituency of Chitral.

Musharraf is facing a treason case in Pakistan, lives in self-exile in Dubai and failed to appear before the country’s top court earlier this month. Subsequently, the court last week withdrew permission to allow Musharraf to run for office.

Election authorities also rejected nomination papers of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, longtime politician Imran Khan, and former lawmakers Aysha Gulalai and Mahtab Abbasi from Islamabad. They can appeal. They are also contesting from other constituencies.

