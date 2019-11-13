But it’s unclear how many will heed the call now that the sit-in appeared to be fizzling out, two weeks after it began. Many protesters were seen leaving Islamabad.

Pakistani authorities have used walls of shipping containers to block roads leading to the protest camp on Islamabad’s outskirts.

Khan has said he won’t step down, but allowed the protesters to remain in their designated area.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD