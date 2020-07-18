The group had proposed that the animal be moved a 25,000-acre sanctuary in Cambodia, which already houses elephants and has rehabilitated over 80 elephants so far.
Mian Aslam Amin, Pakistan’s federal minister for climate change, called the ruling by the Islamabad High Court a “sad but correct decision,” which he said was made for the benefit Kavan, the lone elephant at Islamabad’s zoo.
He said Kaavan would be relocated, but gave no dates for it.
The elephant was well-loved by children and was treated well until recent years when it was chained. Authorities had said that was done for the safety of visitors after observing occasional aggression in the animal’s mood.
