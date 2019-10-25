By Associated Press October 25, 2019 at 6:56 AM EDTLAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani court orders convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif released on bail so he can seek medical treatment.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy