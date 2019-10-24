A petition to suspend Sharif’s sentence on medical grounds was submitted Thursday by his brother, Shahbaz Sharif, who heads the opposition Pakistan Muslim League party.
Shahbaz Sharif is seeking the former prime minister’s release so he can receive treatment, either in Pakistan or abroad.
Nawaz Sharif served as prime minister three separate times, before being removed from power by a court order in 2017 on corruption charges.
