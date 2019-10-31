By Associated Press October 31, 2019 at 1:10 AM EDTMULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistani government official: Death toll from fire caused by cooking gas stove on speeding train rises to 46.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy