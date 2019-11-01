Along with his supporters, he entered Islamabad at about midnight Thursday.

Authorities have deployed police, paramilitary forces and put shipping containers on key roads in the capital to prevent the massive anti-government march from reaching the Red Zone, where government offices, parliament and foreign embassies are located.

Khan has refused to quit despite a rise in inflation and living costs. He came into power last year.

