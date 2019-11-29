It says Iqbal was killed by Dilawar Ali on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Iqbal’s family says she had alerted police her husband was harassing her, but no action was taken. Police have arrested Ali and charged him with murder.

Pakistani women often face harassment at the workplace, but many offenders escape punishment as victims don’t report such incidents to avoid further social stigma.

