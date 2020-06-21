the army provided no further details and only said troops later cleared a nearby militant compound in North Waziristan, a former tribal region that had served as a militant base until recent years when the Pakistani military said its successive operations there had cleared the area of the Taliban.
The latest attack came as authorities prepared to reopen a key border crossing with neighboring Afghanistan to allow trade.
Trucks carrying fruits, vegetables and other items will start crossing the Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan district on Monday.
