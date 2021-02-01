The slain militants until 2019 had allegedly been involved in targeted killings in northwestern Swat Valley, which was a Taliban stronghold until 2009 when the army said it cleared the region of militants.
The military provided no further details on Monday’s raid and it was unclear who were killed by the three men in the past.
Pakistani militants have in recent months stepped up attacks on security forces in the former tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, raising concerns that insurgents are regrouping in various former tribal regions.
