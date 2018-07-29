Maulana Fazlur Rehman, left, head of Pakistani religious parties alliance talks to Shahbaz Sharif, leader of Pakistan Muslim League and brother of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the All Parties Conference (B.K. Bangash/Associated Press)

LAHORE, Pakistan — A Pakistani official says jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is to be moved from his cell to the main hospital in Islamabad after suffering heart trouble.

Shaukat Javed, home minister of Punjab province, said on Sunday that a routine cardiogram preformed on Sharif in the prison in Rawalpindi, close to the Pakistani capital, indicated the need for hospitalization.

Sharif was arrested upon returning home from London to face a 10-year prison sentence for corruption. He was dismissed from office by the Supreme Court last July. He is appealing the corruption sentence.

His Pakistan Muslim League party, which had run the government, lost heavily in last week’s general elections to Sharif’s longtime critic, former cricket player Imran Khan.

Khan’s party came in first but now needs to form a coalition.

