MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistani counterterrorism police say they have arrested two insurgents attempting to blow up the main gas pipeline in the central city of Bahawalpur.

Police spokeswoman Nabila Ghazanfar said Saturday the two men, who were not identified, belong to the separatist group Baluchistan Liberation Army. She said they confessed to successfully conducting similar sabotage of gas pipelines in the adjacent district of Rahim Yar Khan.

Ghazanfar said police seized 2 kilograms (4.5 pounds) of explosives, a timing device, detonators and connecting cords from the men Friday night.

There was no immediate statement from the BLA and the men were not immediately available for comment.

Rebels have long been waged a low-level insurgency in southwestern Baluchistan province. But it’s a new phenomenon to stage an attack outside their provincial boundaries to hit vital installations to press their demands.

Baluch insurgents want greater autonomy.

