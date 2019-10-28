He says the mosque’s dome reserved for the prayer leader was destroyed and left in a pile of rubble.

Din says authorities claimed the mosque was built illegally on government land, which he denies. There was no immediate government comment.

There are about half a million of Ahmadis in Pakistan, which has a population of 220 million. Pakistan declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974.

Ahmadi homes and places of worship are often targeted by Sunni militants who consider them heretics.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD