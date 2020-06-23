The operation was successful and “saved many innocent people from possible attacks,” he said. Abbasi provided no further details, but other officials said the slain militants apparently belonged to a banned group.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province borders Afghanistan and has witnessed dozens of militant attacks in recent years, most of them claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.
